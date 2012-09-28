Castronovo & McKinney, LLC Announces Law Offices Will Move to New Location

Morristown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Castronovo & McKinney, LLC made it official today when announcing the move to a new location on November, 1 2012. The new offices will be at 71 Maple Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey 07960.



Tom McKinney, media contact, was asked earlier why the offices were moving. "The new offices are just a short distance from where we are now, but the new building gives us more room to expand and we think our clients will definitely find it to their liking. It's a more comfortable setting and we're very excited to get settled in the new building. Our phone numbers, fax, web address and email will all stay the same, so the move is going to be easy and well executed so that it is completed quickly with as little disruption as possible".



Asked what type of cases the law firm handles, McKinney said, "We're NJ employment attorneys and as such we represent individuals who have had their rights violated at their place of employment - we represent clients throughout New Jersey. Some of the key areas we handle include sexual harassment, discrimination, hostile work environment, unpaid overtime, retaliation violations, and many other violations as it relates to the workplace. As employment lawyers, we are who people call when their employee rights have been violated".



"There are still times even in 2012 that employees simply do not realize they have certain rights or what to do if those rights are violated. Our advice to anyone that even thinks there may be a violation taking place is to call our offices. We offer a free consultation in most cases, so an individual has nothing to lose by sitting down with one of the firm's attorneys. It costs you nothing and we can tell fairly quickly if the law has been broken and what your options are or if there is a legitimate claim you can file", said McKinney.



Asked about future plans for the firm, McKinney laughed, "You mean besides moving in a few weeks? In all seriousness, we're going to continue doing what we've always done and that is representing employee rights and working on behalf of those that have had their rights violated. In addition, many small businesses come to us for consulting to make sure they understand employment laws. Small businesses have more to lose if a lawsuit is filed against them by an employee, so most want to make sure they understand the ins and outs of employment laws as they begin hiring people".



About Castronovo & McKinney, LLC

Castronovo & McKinney Law Offices focus in the area of employment law and also commercial litigation. The attorneys make themselves available to consult with small businesses so that employment laws are adhered to. In 2010, Corporate International Magazine selected the firm as the New Jersey Employment Law Firm of the year. The lawyers at the firm have been honored with recognitions such as New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. Over the past 5 years, the firm has received more than $13 million in judgements and verdicts.