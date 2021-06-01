Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- The Latest Released Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States) , Chubb Limited (United States), Arch Capital Group Ltd (Bermuda), InSource Insurance Group, LLC (United States), Hartford Fire Insurance Company (United States), Starr International Company, Inc. (United States) , James River Insurance Company (United States) , Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States) , Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda).



Brief Overview on Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector

The increasing demand drives oil and gas companies to look for additional reserves in more technically challenging and remote areas, which further increases investment and risk. In today's increasingly litigious world, the oil and gas sector faces a greater risk of being held liable for accidents and events that cause injury to third parties. From upstream to downstream, there are several potential risks may involve for the third parties. Therefore, casualty insurance in the oil and gas sector plays a vital role in order to protect the businesses and employees. Casualty insurance is a broad category, which is mostly comprised of liability coverages. It is the liability half of property/casualty insurance. Casualty insurance covers settlements or damages an insured is obligated to pay because of an accident that injured a third party. Casualty insurance for oil and gas offers coverage such as workers' compensation, automobile liability, general liability, and excess and umbrella liability.



Major Highlights of the Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market report released by AMA

Market Breakdown by Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), End Users (Exploration and Production Companies, Drilling Contractors, Oil Field Service Contractors, Oil Lease Operators, Pipeline Operators and Contractors, Plant Maintenance Contractors, Others), Coverage (Workers' Compensation, Automobile Liability, General Liability, Excess and Umbrella Liability)



Market Trend:

- The Growing Use of Blockchain in Casualty Insurance Sector

- Increasing Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sensor Technology and the Cloud Technology



Market Drivers:

- The Rising Risk in the Oil & Gas Sector Due to Search of New Source

- The Growing Numbers of Accidents in the Oil & Gas Sector

- The Rising Regulatory Pressure



Market Opportunities:

- The Emerging Demand for Casualty Coverage among the Developing Countries Oil & Gas Sector



SWOT Analysis on Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Players

Regulation Analysis

- Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector

- Regulation and its Implications

- Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)



Key & Emerging Players: Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States) , Chubb Limited (United States), Arch Capital Group Ltd (Bermuda), InSource Insurance Group, LLC (United States), Hartford Fire Insurance Company (United States), Starr International Company, Inc. (United States) , James River Insurance Company (United States) , Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States) , Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



