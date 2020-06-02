Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market Report from AMA Researchhighlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Arch Capital Group Ltd (Bermuda), InSource Insurance Group, LLC (United States), Hartford Fire Insurance Company (United States), Starr International Company, Inc. (United States), James River Insurance Company (United States), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (United States) and Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda)



The increasing demand drives oil and gas companies to look for additional reserves in more technically challenging and remote areas, which further increases investment and risk. In today's increasingly litigious world, the oil and gas sector faces a greater risk of being held liable for accidents and events that cause injury to third parties. From upstream to downstream, there are several potential risks may involve for the third parties. Therefore, casualty insurance in the oil and gas sector plays a vital role in order to protect the businesses and employees. Casualty insurance is a broad category, which is mostly comprised of liability coverages. It is the liability half of property/casualty insurance. Casualty insurance covers settlements or damages an insured is obligated to pay because of an accident that injured a third party. Casualty insurance for oil and gas offers coverage such as workers' compensation, automobile liability, general liability, and excess and umbrella liability.



Market Trend

- The Growing Use of Blockchain in Casualty Insurance Sector

- Increasing Usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sensor Technology and the Cloud Technology



Market Drivers

- The Rising Risk in the Oil & Gas Sector Due to Search of New Source

- The Growing Numbers of Accidents in the Oil & Gas Sector

- The Rising Regulatory Pressure



Opportunities

- The Emerging Demand for Casualty Coverage among the Developing Countries Oil & Gas Sector



Restraints

- Declining Oil & Gas Sector Due to Shortage of Current Oil & Gas Resources



Challenges

- The Profit Margins are Generally Quite Thin

- A Highly Competitive Market Environment



Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter's five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), End Users (Exploration and Production Companies, Drilling Contractors, Oil Field Service Contractors, Oil Lease Operators, Pipeline Operators and Contractors, Plant Maintenance Contractors, Others), Coverage (Workers' Compensation, Automobile Liability, General Liability, Excess and Umbrella Liability)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector Market

The report highlights Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Casualty Insurance for Oil and Gas Sector, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



