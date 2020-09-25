Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Casualty Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Casualty Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Casualty Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers. Top players in Global Casualty Insurance Market are: State Farm (United States), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allstate (United States), Chubb (United States), American International Group, Inc. (United States), AmTrust Group (United States), Tokio Marine (United States), AXA SA (France), Allianz (Germany), Munich RE (Germany), Intact Financial Corporation (Canada)



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the Casualty Insurance market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Brief Overview on Casualty Insurance

The global casualty insurance market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing awareness for safety & security of monitory investments in different industries is expected to be one of the major drivers market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a significant pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Global Casualty Insurance Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Type (Vehicle Insurance, Liability Insurance, Theft Insurance, Elevator Insurance, Flood Insurance), Application (Commercial, Personal), End Users (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Mining, Construction, Others), Coverage (Loss of Property, Direct Damage, Others)



Recent Development in Global Casualty Insurance Market:

In November 2019, Allianz Group announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to digitally transform the insurance industry wherein Microsoft will partner with Syncier, the B2B2X insurtech founded by Allianz, to offer customized insurance platform solutions and related services



Market Drivers

- The Growing Awareness for Safety & Security of Monetary Investments of any Company's Assets

- Increasing Demand for Insurance Services Across Different Industry Verticals



Market Trend

- The casualty insurance are now made to compensate an insured for the financial impact of the interruption/interference to that business as a result of damage to insured equipment or liabilities or other key external events, such as damage at a supplierâ€™s vehicles, theft at the premises, elevators, or any type of natural disasters.



Market Challenges

- Closed Production Facilities for Unexpected Time Across the World



Market Restraints:

- The Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic is one of the Major Restraints for the Market as Most of the Industries have been Facing Economic Crisis Across the World



Market Opportunities:

- Opportunities in Asia Pacific Region Owing to Countries Such as China and India



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Casualty Insurance Market

Chapter 05 – Global Casualty Insurance Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Casualty Insurance Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Casualty Insurance market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Casualty Insurance Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Casualty Insurance Market

Chapter 09 – Global Casualty Insurance Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Casualty Insurance Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Casualty Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.