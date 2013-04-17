CAT 2013 Exam - the Changing Paradigm of MBA Exams in India

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- The CAT exam happens to be one of the most prestigious management exams in the world for entry into the top colleges of MBA in India. Every year the exam is conducted in the latter half of the year, with students starting their preparation with as much as one year in advance.



Almost two hundred thousand students sit for the CAT exam every year and this year is going to be no different. With the Common Admission Test gone online, it is creating ripples as to how students prepare for the same and move towards a more refined approach with respect to their studies.



CAT 2013 is expected to be no different. It is indeed one of the best gateways to the MBA colleges in India with as many as 3000+ different colleges accepting the CAT score. The exam is slated to have 2 sections just like its predecessor and will challenge the neurons of students like it has done never before.



The two basic sections include – Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude with Data Interpretation. Unlike the written CAT exam, which has been undone now by the IIMs, the new avatar of IIM is much more unpredictable with scores being normalized based on custom algorithm which is not revealed to students. However, a video on how it works has been put up by the IIMs.



While the seats in each of the 11 IIMs have been increased, even in the year 2013, the selection ratio is not expected to come down soon owing to the large number of students and the perennial popularity of the MBA degree.



Preparing for either of the two sections takes a lot of resolve and planning. While the average preparation period is 6-7 months, there might be students who are particularly weak in some specific section like Verbal Ability or others. For such students it is recommended that they start preparing for each of these sections at least one to one and a half years.



Another facet that students tend to overlook is that the new exam is online and students from India are not acquainted with giving exam in this format. Hence, it is quite important that students do give Mock Exams in the online format to get used to the new format.



Even though students keep thinking about eligibility for the IIM, which keeps them wondering whether they are eligible for it or not. Now, students can use this handy tool – Eligiblility for IIM to check if they make the cut.



The CAT paper (http://cat.mbaglue.com/) is not an easy nut to crack but due diligence and sincerity on part of students can help them ace the exam. When compared to IIT JEE, an MBA perusal is more about diligence than intelligence.



