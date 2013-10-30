Now Get the Most Popular Range of Dog Crates at Vebo Pet Supplies

Belmore, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- All these products are accompanied with a wide range of optional accessories. The products at Vebo Pet Supplies being popular, are great value for money. Whether it’s cat cages for outdoors or any other accessory; Vebo Pet Supplies has all that takes to serve the pets.



All the products from this online store offer a great durability and reliability at competitive prices. A spokesperson stated, “Our collapsible crates use 4mm diameter wiring for the outer frame, doors and all horizontal beams.”



Moreover, it’s not only the quality of products but also the after purchase service and maintenance that makes Vebopet the best place to buy Dog Kennels in Australia; http://www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-run-fence.html .While elaborating it further, the spokesperson added, “We carry a wide range of replacement parts and accessories for our crates, i.e. handles, clips, replacement trays, dividers, cover, etc. So, if you lose or break apart, you can always find replacements from us. Any suppliers that don't carry spare parts will not be able to help you at all, and because their crates are more flimsy, chances are something will break quickly.”



Apart from all, Vebo Pet Supplies is a trusted brand, supplying cages and crates to the RSPCA vets, boarding kennels, guard dog companies, dog rescue squads, Australian quarantine services, professional dog trainers, breeders and dog showers for over seven years and are easily accessible.



About Vebo Pet Supplies

Vebo Pet Supplies specialized in pet enclosure supplier and stock one of the largest range of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in the locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, the Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



Visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/large-indoor-outdoor-cat-kitten-enclosure-run.html to find Cat Cages for Outdoors & nearest area.