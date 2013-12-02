Cat Food in Ireland - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cat Food in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Based on provisional 2013 estimates, cat food in Ireland is expected to continue to face challenges in the difficult economic environment. Despite the best attempts of government and industry alike, consumer expenditure and confidence remain low, with unemployment levels stubbornly high. That said, the first annual increase in employment since the second quarter of 2008 was recorded in the year to the end of 2012. This represented an actual increase of 1,200, with the CSO recording the annual...
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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