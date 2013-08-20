Cat Food in Japan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- After four consecutive years of decline, cat food volume sales increased slightly in 2012. The improvement was underpinned by modest growth in the pet cat population. Rising urbanisation and population ageing in Japan were among the main factors that supported growth in the number of pet cats, as these animals are better suited to living in small apartments than dogs, and elderly people also find them easier to care for than dogs. Similarly, the trend towards increasingly busy lifestyles...
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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