Cat Food in Peru - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Cat Food in Peru" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- According to Euromonitor International's estimates, non-prepared food remains the most popular food for cats in Peru. In general, low- and low-middle-income segments rely on table scraps to feed their cats as they face important budget restrictions and they believe that homemade leftovers are more nutritious than packaged food. Despite this, rising disposable incomes, busier lifestyles in urban areas and stronger advertising efforts of leading companies to highlight the benefit of these...
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Peru report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cat Food in Italy
- Cat Food in Austria
- Cat Food in France
- Cat Food Market in Slovakia to 2014 (Cat care)
- Cat Food Market in Hungary to 2014 (Cat care)
- Cat Food in Germany
- Cat Food in India
- Cat Food in Japan
- Cat Food in Slovakia
- Cat Food in Israel