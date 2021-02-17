Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Cat Litters Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Cat Litters Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Market are:

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company (United States), Mars, Incorporated (United States), Sanpo Co Ltd (Thailand), Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd. (China), Cat & Co. (Italy), JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Church & Dwight Co., Inc (United States), Almo Nature S.p.A. (Canada) and Minerals Technologies Inc. (United States)

What is Cat Litters?

Cat litter absorbs urine and feces so that it is easy to scoop and remove and it even works to absorb unpleasant scents. It is the major necessary product for cat owners in the market. Increased disposable income of the people and increased number of cat owners are the primary driving factors for the cat litter market. There is increasing awareness about pet health among pet owners will help for the growth of the market. The fluctuations in the raw material prices may hamper growth.

Cat Litters Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Clumping, Conventional), Application (Cats, Hamsters, Others), Raw Material (Clay Cat Litter, Silica Cat Litter, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels)

Market Drivers

- Increased Disposable Income of the People

- Increased Number of Online Customers



Market Trend

- Robust Increase in the Distribution Channels



Restraints

- Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Growing Demand from End-users

- Growth in the E-commerce Industry



Challenges

- Less Awareness among People about Benefits of Cat Litters



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



