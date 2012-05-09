Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- At the heart of U.S. pet industry (everything from veterinarians to pet couture) is the yin and yang of the market’s two major animal segments—cats and dogs.



In this all-new report, Cat Population and Cat Owner Trends, Packaged Facts focuses on the population of pet cats, cat owner demographics, and cat owner psychographics in the U.S. market. The report offers a present-day and historical analysis of cat owners, examining trends in this cohort's financial, household, regional, ethnic, and generational composition, as well as cat owner attitudes about advertising, the environment, health, and the internet.



Research Methodology



The research in this report is based on Packaged Facts’ ongoing coverage of the pet market, a proprietary Packaged Facts online survey conducted in February-March 2012 (with a sample of 2000, including 620 cat owners), and customized cross tabulations of Experian Simmons national consumer survey data from 2006-2011. Additional information was gathered from various government, business, and trade media. "



