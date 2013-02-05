Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- On the heels (or paws) of National Train Your Dog Month in January and on to the current National Responsible Pet Owner’s month this February, pet owners across the nation seek ways to housebreak their pets and fight back against the pungent and annoying odor of pet urine. RemoveUrineOdors.com, makers of Severe Urine Neutralizer (S.U.N.), a professional-grade solution for cat urine odor removal, dog urine odor removal and more, is offering pet owners a few smart tips.



“Housebreaking a pet can be challenging,” says Leonard Gundersen, RemoveUrineOdors.com CEO and S.U.N. product developer. “There will always be accidents, and there will always be a need to ‘remove urine odor’ from walls, clothing, flooring, carpeting or furniture surfaces.” Gundersen offers a few tips to pet owners attempting to housebreak their pets:



- Be patient! Understand that housebreaking takes time.

- Maintain a regular feeding schedule.

- Use a crate if pets will be unsupervised for extended periods.

- Discipline with care, never violence! Recognize that accidents are training opportunities.

- Be consistent. Understand that you are the pack leader. If you fail, your pet fails.

- Reward your pet.



But for times when pet urine accidents occur, Gundersen recommends using appropriate cleaning products such as S.U.N. The product promises instant cat urine odor removal and dog urine odor removal on contact, without causing fading to carpeting or fabrics.



According to product labeling found on the company website, S.U.N. is made with all-natural ingredients and contains no oxidizers, enzymes, bacteria or chemical desensitizers. In an online testimonial, Velvet E., a Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, writes, “Wow! I finally have an answer for my clients with pet odor problems! I have used enzyme products in the past, but the icky odor they leave was awful... S.U.N. took care of that problem. I would like to link your page to my veterinary hospital website.”



“Working patiently and diligently to housebreak a pet is part of responsible pet ownership,” Gundersen continues. “Our products make handling the mishaps easier.”



For more information on pet odor removal, visit the company website (http://www.removeurineodors.com/).



About RemoveUrineOdors.com

Putting the fun back into pet ownership, RemoveUrineOdors.com produces Severe Urine Neutralizer (S.U.N.), a professional-grade solution for quickly removing cat urine smell, dog urine smell and the urine smell of other household animals from your home.