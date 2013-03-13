Cat Zingano Gets Scooped Up by the UFC

Brighton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Representatives have just let out word from the training camp of Mixed Martial Arts’ rising star Cat Zingano, who has officially been selected and signed to a lucrative UFC contract.



They're putting her right to work, too, by scheduling her to take on hard-hitting Meisha Tate for the final card of the TUF 17 event that's schedule for April 13 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



This is, by the way, the second event put on by the UFC in their push into the new and exciting arena of woman’s full contact MMA fighting. Cat says that she's “pumped up and ready to rock.”



Cat “Alpha” Zingano has garnered a well-earned reputation as a fast starting, feet and fists gunslinger in a sport, where too many fans have left disappointed with contest that ended up being wrestling matches.



With her movie star looks and down-to-Earth personality, she also sports a growing and dedicated fan base that's only expected to grow even larger after this next event.



With a current fight status record of 7-0, at 30 years of age, standing at 5' 6’ and weighing in at 135 pounds, Cat trains out of Denver, where she also raises her family and operates two martial arts training academies with her husband, Maurice Zingano.



As if raising a family, running two businesses and knocking all those heads in the ring isn't enough for Cat, she's also recently ventured into the fashion business with the launching of her own line of sport and fitness apparel and accessories appropriately labeled “Alpha Cat.”



So don't expect this hard-body fighter, mother and business entrepreneur to be hanging around the casino with her entourage in the days leading up to or after this next match. This because this is a type-A personality superwoman definitely has places to go and things to do.



She is, however, well worth keeping track of in the sports pages, especially if you're a UFC fan who's looking to catch a glimpse of a shooting star. Cat Zingano is one of the first and most exciting female fighters to be snatched up and signed by the UFC to kick-start their excursion into women’s full contact MMA cage combat



