Catalog Management Systems Market Future Scope, Emerging Trends and Opportunities: A Comprehensive Research Report 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2023 -- The global Catalog Management Systems Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising consumer demand for products, growing internet access, and rising penetration of smartphones demand which is acting as a catalyst for catalog management solutions from the e-commerce industries. Indispensable requirement of data hubs for better data syndication and compelling need for eliminating data inconsistencies across multiple data silos. These factors are driving the demand for catalog management systems.



The catalog management systems market comprises major providers, such as IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Salsify (US), Coupa Software (US), ServiceNow (US), Proactis (England), Broadcom (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Comarch (Poland), Zycus (US), GEP (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Amdocs (US), Episerver (US), Hansen Technologies (Australia), Vinculum (India), Claritum (UK), eJeeva (US), SunTec (India), Plytix (Denmark), Mirakl (France), Sellercloud (US), Vroozi (US), CatBase (UK), Akeneo (France), nChannel (US), Contalog (India), and Sales Layer (Spain). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the catalog management systems market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.



The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Salsify was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Massachusetts, US. The company offers the PXM platform that integrates Digital Asset Management (DAM), Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), syndication, and PIM capabilities. It also offers consulting and implementation services for the smooth implementation of its products. The company's platform offers catalog management capabilities to its customers. It provides various capabilities and features, including, advanced validation, faster data imports, filtering and advanced search, editable product attribution, validation rules, inheritance rules, and entities. The company provides a digital catalog management solution platform. The platform offers features, such as flexibility, governance, workflow, multi-channel, and architecture, which enable clients to easily and quickly onboard data from multiple sources.



Zycus is a frontrunner in executing complete life-cycle solutions in catalog management and provides robust control to ensure content validity with an end-to-end partnership approach. It is a global provider of a complete Source-to-Pay suite of procurement performance solutions. It designs and develops software in the procurement domain. The company performs automatic classification using AI to correctly classify all items appearing in both hosted catalogs and punchout configurations, thereby providing reduced order processing cycle times and increased compliance to procurement contracts.



