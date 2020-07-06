Catalyst – 2020: A Political Mobile Game Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Texas City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- 2020 is the year of the 59th US elections and this year, the elections will take place on Tuesday, November the 3rd. As this date approaches, the election activities across the nation are picking up the pace. These elections will be different from any of the past elections due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19. To compliment the election activities in the US, a team of programmers and graphic designers from Texas has proudly announced an all-new and one of a kind political mobile game called Catalyst – 2020.



To introduce this game to the American voters, the developing team of Catalyst – 2020 has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The team calls itself Aarkkane Studios, and its primary goal is to continue producing quality content that is both fun and informative.



The primary purpose of this political mobile game is to introduce politicians to the American voters. Moreover, the game is designed to provide a basic, unbiased introduction to US political figures in order to educate the voters on who is who in the American politics. Furthermore, the game is entertaining and is particularly recommended for the people who may not be interested in conventional news and media outlets.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/catalyst2020/mobile-game-to-introduce-politicians-to-us-voters and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 25,000 and for a pledge of only $1, supporters will be able to get a free copy of the completed game for IOS and Android available for contributors and friends. For a pledge of $2,500, a backer will be able to request a playable political character in addition to those that are currently being developed by the team. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

Aarkkane Studios is a US based small team of developers, programmers and graphic designers, and it is determined to create an entertaining new political game for the US voters. This game is called Catalyst – 2020, and the team of Aarkkane is currently raising funds and support for this game on Kickstarter.



