New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The development of oil and gas industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population are propelling the market growth.



Market Size – USD 313.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – The advent of effective catalysts in various sectors.



The global Catalyst Carriers Market is forecast to reach USD 507.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Catalyst carriers serve as media for the conveyance of catalytic substances to help in the preparation of chemicals. Usually, it is accomplished by coating the components with the substance, which in turn raises the number of catalytic substrates accessible. They enable the reaction mechanism by providing a modulated surface area with particular surface chemistry.



The market for global catalyst carriers is influenced by the rising technological advancements, increasing the use of custom catalyst carriers, improving industrial infrastructure, and processing activities. Catalytic chemicals are porous materials used in various petrochemicals and chemical sectors for refining gases and liquids into the end product. These chemicals offer defined porosity, high-level purity, and heat stability, among various other advantages. The variable price of raw materials used to make these chemicals are acting as market restrains.



The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of catalytic carrier pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the catalyst manufacturing industry owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of catalyst carriers.



Key participants Ceramtec GmbH, R. Grace & Co., Saint-Gobain, Cabot Corporation, Coorstek Inc., Magma Ceramics & Catalysts, JGC Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd., Pingxiang Gophin Chemical Co., Catalysts & Chemical Specialties, and Christy Catalytics LLC, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Ceramics segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in the year 2018. Ceramics are important substrates used in the synthesis of gas, refineries, and other chemical processes. The properties such as mechanical strength, stability, low surface profile, chemical inertness, and bulk material uniformity are acting as driving factors for this segment.

- Ring composition is witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. These rings are mainly made up of ceramics and can be molded into various geometrical shapes. This composition can facilitate optimum volume capabilities and are used in various petrochemicals and manufacturing industries.

- Oil and gas held the largest market share of 49.5% in the year 2018. These carriers enhance the efficiency and mechanical strength of the catalyst. China, India, and Taiwan are propelling the market of the catalyst carriers due to growing automotive, and oil & gas industries.

- Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the chemical catalytic carrier market. Catalytic substrate production and its consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Catalyst Carriers market on the basis of composition type, product type, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Activated Carbon

Zeolites

Ceramics



Composition Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Sphere

Porous

Ring

Honeycomb

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



