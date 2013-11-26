Catalyzer: New Startup Accelerator in India to Support Early Stage Startups in Technology, Brick-and-Mortar and Social Enterprises

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Catalyzer Startup Accelerator and Commune supports startups in Technology, Brick and Mortar and Social Enterprises through Startup 101, a 101 days Accelerator Program. The accelerator is bringing together knowledgeable mentors who are experts in different areas of business to create an unparalleled mentorship network. During the accelerator program, entrepreneurs learn the ins and outs of what it takes to create a successful startup. They also receive early stage funding and access to know how, office space, IT infrastructure, connections to influencers in industry and other resources.



“Our commune is based on systems theory and has a vibrant ecosystem for startups. We believe a start up is a process and not an entity. Our accelerator program which is based on systems theory will help entrepreneurs build a robust interdependent process in the system of entrepreneurship! It is impressive to see the interdependence and balance to coexist and provide support in natural systems. We aim to mimic what happens in nature around us, natural systems are sustainable by design” says Dr. Madhulika. S, Co-founder and Director.



Catalyzer accepts businesses from any location, but entrepreneurs must be located in Hyderabad, India for the duration of the program. Startup 101 cohort will work together from our office space.



During the 101 days program, teams can expect abundant networking opportunities. Catalyzer offers access to mentors and advisers through one-on-one sessions, events and workshops. Mentors will offer their expertise in everything from marketing to PR to technology and legal advice. The accelerator program is designed to cover all aspects an entrepreneur should be proficient in to start and run a company.



Catalyzer also offers Startup 15, a 15 days Business Portfolio Kick-start Program. Startup 15 focuses on building a business plan and go to market strategy using components of Lean startup, pitching the idea and In-depth understanding of entrepreneurship.



About Catalyzer:



Catalyzer is a Startup Accelerator & Commune based in India. We work with prospective entrepreneurs through a mentorship driven startup accelerator program based on systems theory to facilitate accelerated learning through appropriate research methodology and data analysis.



Catalyzer accepts teams with innovative ideas and helps them grow by providing access to seed funding, office space, mentors (usually entrepreneurs who have gone through the startup struggling phase), and connections to experts in industry, academia and investors; all resources startups might otherwise struggle to find.



Catalyzer Startup Accelerator focuses on startups in Technology -mobile, internet, telecom, etc., Non-technology- education, environment, healthcare, nutrition, hospitality & design and enterprises creating social capital (for profit / non profit).



Program dates:



Catalyzer Startup 101 Accelerator Program: 15 March 2014



Catalyzer Startup 15 Education Plus: Jan 4 – 18, 2014



For Startups focused in Education sector



Catalyzer Startup 15 Creative Options: Jan 25- Feb 8, 2014



For Startups in Creative fields



Catalyzer Startup 15 Social Enterprise: Feb 15 – Mar 1, 2014



For Startups creating Social capital.



For further details, contact:



Dr. Madhulika. S

Co-founder & Director

Email: madhu@catalyzer.co

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/madhulika-s/b/6a/45



Catalyzer Startup Accelerator

Hyderabad, India.

Email: info@catalyzer.co

Web: http://catalyzer.co

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/catalyzer.commune

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/catalyzer

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CatalyzerCo