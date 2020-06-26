Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Catamarans market forecast report has predicted that sailing catamarans industry value will witness growth rate of 5.8% CAGR over 2018-2024. Accelerating product demand for campaigning, boat racing, and water sporting events due to improved stability, ease of maneuverability, and high speed will drive catamarans market trends. Sailing catamarans are designed to achieve an average speed of 300-400 nautical miles per day. High-performance boats have witnessed great demand and adoption in World Cruising Events managed by Atlantic Rally for Cruiser. The restrictions to use power boats in rally will help to fuel product demand and catamarans industry size by 2024.



In 2017, powered catamarans industry share held 943 units due to high inclination of consumers towards fuel-efficient and high-speed boats over long sea routes. Major benefits offered by powered catamarans is that they can run at uniform speeds even in lack of wind. Powered catamarans have found wide applications in defense and commercial sectors. Huge demand of powered catamarans in various sectors will contribute significantly to augment catamarans market size over 2018-2024.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2642



Increasing participation in recreational boating that includes boat racing, sailing, cruising, and motorsports has led to considerable growth in high performance ships. Proliferating disposable income per capita is among the prominent factors contributing to the increasing popularity of ships that feature comfort, luxurious spaces, and ease of maneuverability. Rising awareness of these recreational boats and the number of clients willing to invest in the products are expected to drive the overall catamarans market share from 2018 to 2024.



High consumer inclination towards recreational boating in several developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, France, and Italy has resulted in increased multihull penetration. Proliferating demand for replacing old structures with the advanced models will significantly contribute in revenue generation. Architectural development, technology advancement, economic improvement, and enhanced performance parameters will further drive the catamarans market share.



In 2016, according to the U.S. National Marine Manufacturer?s Association (NMMA), around 60% of the global catamarans were manufactured in France. In addition, it stated South Africa was the second largest manufacturing nation, wherein 90% of the production was dedicated for exports. Other major economies contributing significantly in the manufacturing sector are the U.S., Germany, Sweden, UK, and Netherland. Moreover, industry participants providing customized features as per client requirement is expected to fuel the global catamarans market growth over the forecast period.



Rising participation in activities such as water sporting, campaigning, and boat racing events are projected to augment the sailing catamarans industry over the forecast period. Advanced models offering improved stability, high speed performance of up to 400 nm per day, and ease of maneuverability are the major factors propelling the segment growth. Additionally, increasing number of international cruising events such as the Cruiser organized by Atlantic Rally will strengthen adoption rate across the globe.



Powered catamarans market accounted for 943 units in 2017 owing to strong consumer inclination towards high-speed and fuel-efficient boats over long sea routes. Primary advantage offered by these powered cats is to operate at consistent speeds even in absence of wind. Owing to these factors, the segment has witnessed significant applications in commercial and defense sector.



North America catamarans market will grow at 3.5% from 2018 to 2024. Rising disposable income has led to increased spending on luxury boating activities such as cruisers and yachts, thereby boosting the industry growth. In addition, the U.S. is largest contributor of the recreational boating industry, providing stable growth platform over the forecast timeframe.



Europe accounted for maximum industry share in the global catamarans market owing to the largest manufacturing base. Advanced manufacturing facilities and highly experienced workforce are significantly influencing the global buyers. Industry players such as Fountaine Pajot, Lagoon, Bali, and Catana Group are highly preferred by high-end consumers present across the globe.



Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2642



Major catamarans market players are Catana Group, Outremer Yachting, Fountaine Pajot, Grup Aresa Internaciona, Lagoon, and Robertson & Caine. Other notable players include African Cats, Matrix Yachts, Seawind, LOMOcean Design, Voyage, Incat Crowther, Bavaria, Alumarine Shipyard, and LeisureCat. They are focused on developing high speed boats that feature improved structural stability with improved performance. Manufacturers are also emphasizing on reducing sailor risk in the event of extreme weather conditions.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3. Catamarans Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 - 2024

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.2. Profit margin trends

3.3.3. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.4.1. Production process

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1.1. North America

3.5.1.2. Europe

3.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4. Latin America

3.5.1.5. MEA

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.6.1. Regional pricing

3.6.1.1. North America

3.6.1.2. Europe

3.6.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.6.1.4. Latin America

3.6.1.5. MEA

3.6.2. Cost structure analysis

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers, by region

3.7.1.1. North America

3.7.1.2. Europe

3.7.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.1.4. Latin America

3.7.1.5. MEA

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8. Innovation & sustainability

3.9. Growth potential analysis, 2017

3.10. Competitive landscape, 2017

3.10.1. Top players overview

3.10.2. Key stakeholders

3.10.3. Strategy dashboard

3.11. Porter's analysis

3.12. PESTEL analysis



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/catamarans-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.