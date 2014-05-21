Catamount Funding Among Top Invoice Factoring Companies Provides Services to Increase Working Capital

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Catamount Funding is among the top invoice factoring companies and provides account receivable factoring services to increase the working capital and growth of one’s business. They suggest to clients that they understand that the important item is not financial growth, but the customers who are credit worthy. Also, with their receivable factoring services, a company can get the working capital essential to withstand growth while still covering overhead.



According to surveys, there are many companies that are unable to obtain satisfactory bank credits to finance growth, which makes account factoring a great option for them. In addition to accounts receivable factoring, they also help solve critical cash flow issues.



An account receivable factoring company, Catamount Funding will help customers increase their sales while having a tight working capital by making things much easier.



A spokesperson from Catamount Funding mentioned, “Another benefit of this process is that we help you manage your credit risk. By monitoring the information available through credit reporting agencies, we are able to assess the credit risk of doing business with both new and existing customers. Our Account Receivable Financing not only facilitates cash flow but also mitigates unnecessary credit risk. We believe in the implementation of mechanisms that reduce the frequency of past due accounts and increase the frequency of invoice payments.”



They are renowned as a leading US factoring company with extensive experience in factoring finance for small to medium sized businesses. Their highly-skilled and experienced professionals will get the approval of the client’s application within 48 hours, and can provide funding on accounts receivable up to 85%.



About Catamount Funding-

Catamount Funding, Inc. is a financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing for the small to medium size business owner. With offices in Texas, Arizona and Colorado, they operate in a variety of industries including manufacturing, personnel, transportation, fabrication, distribution and service. Catamount's principals have over 50 years’ experience in using receivables financing for these and other industries. The future of one’s business depends on the decisions they make today. They can help in numerous areas which include improving cash flow, forecasting and budgeting and developing accounting and banking relationships.



For more information, please visit- http://www.catamountfunding.com.

Contact Details-

Phone: (877) 647-8577

(281) 596-8577