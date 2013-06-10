Catamount Funding Gives Best Factoring Services, Emerges as Reliable Factoring Company in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Catamount Funding, one of the leading U.S. factoring companies in Houston and nearby areas, delivers its best in managing credit and mitigating risks for all the leading business houses in USA. They make their clients with accounts receivable of up to 85% and can even offers more than 85%, with no maintenance fees, and no application fees. Subscribing to Catamount Funding has been a complete boon to the business houses.



The recovery service by Catamount Funding help their clients increase working capital and hence allow major companies to grow their businesses. With over 50 years' of experience in the factoring and business banking industries, have served especially in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo and other Texas cities.



One representative at Catamount Funding stated, “Our factoring companies in Houston helps in managing credit risk for leading businesses which indirectly helps them in focusing their business targets. With Stringent procedures and methods we at Catamount Funding not only facilitate companies with necessary cash flow and help reducing the bad debts and defaults. With surety and assurance that we provide to our clients has helped enhancing sales and secured savoring heights in their business arena.”



Catamount's factoring services include accounts receivable management, saving company money on invoice processing and collection costs. Catamount will work with you to create the best factoring programs specific to clients industry that fits the needs of their business. With Catamount, one has got the freedom to factor invoices as much or as little as one wants without hidden fees or the commitment of a long term contract.



About Catamount Funding

Catamount Funding, the leading U.S. accounts receivables and factoring company, provides accounts receivable factoring services. The recovery service by Catamount Funding help their clients increase working capital and hence allow major companies to grow their businesses. With over 50 years' of experience in the factoring and business banking industries, have served especially in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo and other Texas cities.



To know more visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/