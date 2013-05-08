Catamount Funding, Inc. Gives Unique Factoring Program to Meet All Working Capital Needs

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Catamount Funding Inc. with its renowned financial services delivers factoring programs all according to the clients requirements and needs. The company aims to provide high-end solutions in accordance to the clients’ requirements and creates the best factoring program specifically according to clients’ area of expertise and industry that fits best with the needs of clients business.



The requirement for factoring emerges when some is trying to increase sales but working capital is tight because it's invested in the accounts receivable and/or inventory. Thus, to make things more difficult, the person is unable to obtain financing from his bank. In such a situation, Catamount Funding Inc. comes to help such candidates.



Nonetheless, talking about the importance or role of factoring, a representative at Catamount Funding, Inc. stated, “Our Factoring process is quick and easy and unique among other factoring companies in Houston which gives quick funding on accounts receivables at advance rates of up to 85% with no upper limit dollar limit.”



Catamount gives freedom to all factor invoices no matter how large or small it is without hidden fees or the commitment of any long term contracts. They never charge maintenance fees or exit fees or application fees from the clients.



Their unique combination of managerial talent and practical business experience distinguishes them from other companies in the industry and hence allows them to focus on the individual needs of the companies they serve. Their expertise in the field of business receivable factoring enables them to offer solutions to overcoming hurdles that may be preventing clients business from taking their business to the next level.



About Catamount Funding Inc.

Catamount Funding, Inc. is a financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing for the small to medium size business owner. With offices in Texas, Arizona and Colorado, They operate in a variety of industries including manufacturing, personnel, transportation, fabrication, distribution and service. Catamount's principals have over 50 years’ experience in using receivables financing for these and other industries.



To know more visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com or Contact: 877-647-8577