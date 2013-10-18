Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Catamount Funding Inc. offers reliable invoice factoring in Texas for business owners. Being one of the leading U.S. factoring companies, they aim at providing a comfortable cash flow without accumulating any debt on the client.



Unlike other Texas factoring companies, Catamount Funding Inc., “Involves the sale of business invoices” at a discount. “The discount represents the agreed upon advance rate paid to the factoring company with partial rebates available on invoices paid in a timely manner.”



This Texas factoring company is quite trustworthy when looking for funds. In fact, invoice factoring is a great financing technique; it’s a quick, easy and affordable way to improve cash flow. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “With numerous advantages like turning invoices into immediate cash, increasing cash flow and working capital without lowering equity, making business purchases to increase profitability, all of which allows clients to enjoy the benefits of a cash advance without racking up more debt. This also allows the client to protect and improve their credit rating. Invoice factoring is quite beneficial.”



Catamount’s factoring services include accounts receivable management, saving clients company money on invoice processing and collection costs. This factoring in Texas provides the best solutions to any emergency financial requirements of a company or business.



Moreover, Catamount, amongst the best invoice factoring companies, ensures no long-term contracts, maintenance fees, exit fees or application fees; clients have the freedom to factor invoices as much or as little as he/she want without hidden fees or the commitment of a long term contract.



About Catamount Funding Inc.

Catamount Funding Inc., the leading U.S. accounts receivables and factoring company, provides accounts receivable factoring services. The recovery service by Catamount Funding helps their clients increase working capital and hence allow major companies to grow their businesses. With over 50 years' of experience in the factoring and business banking industries, they have served Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo and other Texas cities.



For more information visit us at http://www.catamountfunding.com.

Phone: - 877-647-8577