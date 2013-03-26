Catamount Funding: Increase Cash Flow Without Accumulating Debt and Enhances Sales

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Catamount Funding is one of the leading U.S. factoring companies provides accounts receivable factoring services. It has emerged as one of the best among all accounts receivables factoring companies in Texas. It helps clients increase working capital so one can continue to his or her business effectively and efficiently.



Their Invoice Factoring program has a mechanism within itself that provides a professional built-in account receivable manager. Catamount Funding method of working eliminates the need of account manager to check each and every account of various clients. Their staff consistently monitors invoices of the past thirty days and place periodic calls and send past due reminders via email to the accounts payable managers.



If they find any customer missing from an invoice, they will immediately forward that information to the client electronically. This process guarantees a quicker turnaround of payment on invoices without incurring the cost of hiring an account manager.



A spokesperson at Catamount Funding stated, “Factoring companies in Houston helps in managing credit risk. Our Account Receivable Financing not only facilitates cash flow but also mitigates unnecessary credit risk. With reduction in Credit risk, it enhances the Working capital and proportionally will increase the company's sales.



Catamount's factoring program has no long-term contracts, no maintenance fees, no exit fees and no application fees. It is customized to fit clients' working capital needs. With Catamount, one has got the freedom to factor invoices as much or as little as one wants without hidden fees or the commitment of a long term contract. Their quick funding on accounts receivables goes up to 85% and can go beyond this limit.



Catamount Funding provides invoice factoring services to Texas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington areas and continuous to expand its operations at various new places in the US.



About Catamount Funding

Catamount's principals have over 50 years’ experience in the factoring and business banking industries, especially in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Laredo and other Texas cities.



To know more visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/.