Catamount Funding Offers Houston Factoring, Service Factoring, Freight Bill Factoring Approval, and Factoring for Oilfield Contractors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to business owners looking to improve their cash flow in the short term by factoring outstanding invoices which are not due to be paid for weeks, or maybe up to 3 months in the future. There are some times of the year when cash flow can be a particular challenge, especially if demand for a product or service is seasonal in nature. One typical time is the run-up to the holiday season, where an injection of cash may be required to make sure holiday sales are as healthy as possible. Having a good inventory and being ready to sell, as opposed to taking orders and then spending the money on goods, maybe the difference between making a sale and losing out to a competitor. For some business enterprises, a new client may turn into a regular client, which makes each sale even more potentially impactful. Factoring companies take responsibility for the outstanding invoices, in return for a small fee, making cash available quickly and conveniently. Catamount funding, headquartered in Houston, Texas, with service regions across the US, offers clients the opportunity to only factor a subset of their outstanding invoices if that is their preference, and have experience across a broad range of business sectors. This enables them to tailor a unique plan for each individual client, facilitating cash flow for the client whilst taking over the management of the accounts receivables. The team at Catamount Funding follow-up with regular communication and a clear strategy to expedite payments with methods such as moving away from checks being mailed and switching to wire transfers. Speaking in general terms about all industry sectors, a representative from Catamount Funding states: "Most companies have a few things in common when it comes to weekly/monthly expenses. The primary common expense is payroll. Regardless of whether you are in Construction, Machining, Fabrication or Technology, employees and workers must be paid. When cash flow is tight, meeting payroll demands can be stressful. When you are waiting to get paid from a customer, factoring that receivable generates positive cash flow and we all know what a relief that is for a business owner. If you own or help run one of these types of companies, and the described situations sound similar or all too familiar, consider factoring! It has been the cash flow solution for multiple happy business owners and they have their growth and success to thank for it. Whether it's getting out of a hole or operating more efficiently, we are here to help. We love working alongside you to make your business what you imagine it can be."



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:

Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com