Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Ease Cash Flow Challenges

Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help clients grow their businesses and operate with a healthy financial balance sheet. Factoring freight bills is a major part of day-to-day operations, whereby transportation factoring, or trucking factoring as it is also known, converts accounts receivables into almost instant cash. The transaction involves converting an unpaid invoice into cash, and the cost is a small discount on the total sum. In addition to receiving funds quicker, the ongoing management of the unpaid invoice transfers to the factoring company. The factoring company then takes ownership of the follow-up actions to ensure the funds are received as expected when the invoice becomes due. Accounts receivables and unpaid invoices are common across some types of product delivery or service where delivery to the end customer is agreed with payment terms allowing for a delay before payment. This delay can range anywhere from a few days to up to three months. The cost of delivering the product or service is paid upfront, so there is an outlay that will not be canceled out by receiving the income for some time. In addition to the money being outstanding, keeping track of upcoming invoices can be a time-consuming and stressful chore. Ironically, the more successful a company is, the more financial stress it can be under as it builds up a larger sum of accounts receivables. Until the invoices are paid, the outlay and delivery costs deplete the cash available to spend. Even for business owners who plan weeks or months in advance, there will likely be a mix of predictable costs, like payroll, rent, insurance, and taxes, as well as unpredictable costs like a rise in gas prices, vehicle repairs, or the cost of hiring new staff and training them to a point where they can be productive. One major advantage of factoring outstanding invoices is the short lead time required if unexpected circumstances do arise. The application process for invoice factoring with Catamount Funding is simple, with an online application available from the website. Finance approval decisions can be expected within 48 hours. Selling invoices that are due in the future is a simple process, and when factoring invoices with Catamount Funding, a subset of outstanding invoices can be selected.



A representative from Catamount Funding explains: "Banks are necessary for a company's deposit accounts but all companies may not qualify for bank loans. That is where Catamount Funding can help. We provide factoring services that provide immediate working capital to allow the company to grow, meet debt and other obligations in a timely manner, meet payroll demands, and allow you to take discounts and pay your suppliers promptly. We assist companies that may not qualify for bank credit for reasons such as start-up, credit issues, account receivable concentration, excessive leverage or recent operating losses. "



Increasing the amount of cash available at a given time may be the difference between being able to bid on a new contract for the future, expand the business in terms of opening a new location or a new warehouse, or take advantage of a purchasing opportunity to buy stock immediately in order to lock in a discount.



Catamount Funding has a wide range of factoring experience across business sectors, their services include invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors, in addition to freight factoring, or trucking factoring as it is also known. Understanding that each client is unique, they look to customize a plan with a client to maximize the chances of a successful business outcome.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the invoice factoring companies offering Houston freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.

A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.

They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



