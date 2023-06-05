Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Help Manage Credit Risk

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2023 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors so business owners can realize their accounts receivables sooner than the due date of the payment schedule. When delivering goods or providing services, offering payment terms where payment of the invoice is deferred for anything from a few weeks to a few months can help win business and strengthen a business relationship. During this time, however, cash flow can become an issue, especially if costs are accrued which were not predicted. In circumstances where the business plan is on track and the profits and expenditures are aligned with expectations, there can be other circumstances that arise which were not envisioned earlier on, for instance, a major supplier offers a discounted price for a bulk sale of a critical product. Being able to purchase the inventory at a lower price and having the ability to store it until it can be processed presents the opportunity to increase the profit margin in the future, however buying the goods earlier than planned may not be convenient timing if accounts receivables are outstanding and the payments are not due before the discount opportunity will disappear. Invoice factoring is a simple process whereby the outstanding invoices are "factored" in a financial transaction whereby a business sells its outstanding accounts receivables, or a subset of them, at a discount, to the factoring company. The factoring company then assumes the responsibility to follow up on the outstanding invoices, providing the funds back to the business so their cash flow balance is bolstered. The staff at Catamount encourages clients to switch to electronic payment methods if they are still posting checks by mail, which speeds up payment and provides a clearer audit trail. Catamount can set up a disbursement account for their clients at the bank and incorporate a system whereby all of the future payments will eventually come in via ACH or Wire Transfer, streamlining the payments process for future transactions. Making sure that the account debtor has all of the necessary paperwork and information is one way that the Catamount team helps to then ensure follow-up is professional and timely. Establishing and then building on a strong line of communication with the customer's accounts payable department reinforces the process of looking ahead to the transactions, scheduling them, following up on them, receiving payment, acknowledging receipt of the funds, and ensuring that all parties understand where the process is at any given moment in time, with the appropriate supporting documentation.



The team at Catamount pride itself on being results-oriented and empowered. A representative from Catamount explains "We make timely decisions. Factoring transactions require a special approach with sensitivity toward the client relationship. We integrate data and evidence in all decision-making processes to achieve desired outcomes. We succeed in every client relationship involving the invoice factoring process from billing on the front end to receiving the payment when due. We create and embrace change, readily adapting to new situations and encouraging all to be a part of the solution. Receivable management mandates this skill."



Invoice factoring, accounts receivable factoring, or business factoring as it is sometimes known, is not a form of loan, therefore the balance sheet for the company does not have added liability. This can be a benefit when trying to apply for other types of financing in order to support the business.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



