Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Keep Future Deliveries on Schedule

Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors as well as transportation factoring, which is a major part of their day-to-day business. Factoring freight bills is known by many terms, including transportation factoring, freight bill factoring, freight factoring, or trucking factoring. Maintaining a trusting and strong business relationship with a repeat client is important, and one of the ways to develop and strengthen that relationship is to offer favorable terms for payment. When goods or services are delivered and payment is deferred for anywhere between a few weeks and up to perhaps 3 months, the time in between the delivery, with its associated costs and expenditure, and receiving the payment, can create a challenging delay in being able to manage cash flow. The unpaid invoices are termed accounts receivables, and they are an asset to the business as they do represent money that will be received in the future, however, that process also requires time and effort to follow up on. This may be maintaining a way to track all the payments and the due dates, regularly contacting the client to make sure they have all the records they need to make the payment when it does become due, and managing overdue payments in a professional manner. Sometimes, planning may be required to schedule an upcoming large purchase to coincide with an anticipated inflow of funds. At times when cash flow is affecting business operations, this extra overhead can take critical staff or the business owner away from their core job, and there may be a need to hire someone to help manage the accounts receivables. Factoring is a way to leverage unpaid invoices by selling them to an invoice factoring company, in return for a fee. Cash is made available, typically within a few days, and the invoice factoring company then takes over the responsibility of following up on the unpaid invoices with the clients. For a company with a fleet of vehicles and a delivery schedule that has already been committed, unexpected expenses like repair bills, an increase in the price of gas or vehicle insurance, or a turnover of staff, can impact daily operations as well as the confidence to bid on new work or commit to a job which will inevitably entail a cost. Catamount Funding serves many regions across the US and has experience across a broad range of business sectors, understanding there are some challenges that are common to many clients and others that are more particular to the specific sector they operate within. As each client is unique, every plan developed by Catamount Funding is tailored to the individual client. With highly competitive rates and zero hidden fees, fuel cards, and fuel advances are available. The client always retains total control over which invoices will be factored, so there is no contract to lock in a particular client or subset of invoices. One of the testimonials featured on the Catamount Funding website is from Angelos, in the Oilfield Trucking Business. He states "without Catamount we would not be where we are today...period. They have been a tremendous help and are very supportive!" More testimonials as well as details about the services offered by Catamount Funding can be found on their website, which also links to the online application to inquire further about invoice factoring.



Invoice factoring, accounts receivable factoring, or business factoring as it is sometimes known, is not a form of loan, therefore the balance sheet for the company does not have added liability. This can be a benefit when trying to apply for other types of financing in order to support the business.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

