Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Leverage Accounts Receivables

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2023 -- Services or products are sometimes offered to clients with payment terms where the money is due weeks or even months after delivery. These unpaid invoices are known as accounts receivables, and although they are an asset to the company, they can cause a challenge in terms of cash flow if the money is needed before the due date. Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors as well as transportation factoring, which is a major part of their day-to-day business. Factoring freight bills or trucking factoring relates to businesses where the primary focus is transportation. Invoice factoring is a simple process that is utilized over a broad range of industry sectors where unpaid invoices, or a subset of unpaid invoices, are sold to the factoring company. The factoring company then forwards the money due, minus their fee, and takes over the responsibility for following up and collecting the payment when it does become due. The time from application to payment can be in the order of a couple of days, so the transaction approval can be processed quickly. Accounts receivable factoring, also known as invoice factoring or simply business factoring is explained by a representative from Catamount Funding: "When your business is at a point for cash growth, a bank may not be the solution to help you with your needs. Catamount Funding can assist you with what is called "accounts receivable factoring". What this enables you to do is to get instant cash on the receivables we purchase from you. When you sign on with our team you will be able to sell us the invoices that are due in the future. This type of procedure is not a loan so therefore you do not incur any debt and you make no payments. Sounds pretty simply and easy, because it is! If you are that customer that sells on open credit to credit-worthy accounts then you are already eligible to factor with Catamount."



Catamount is able to work with companies that may not qualify for bank credit for reasons such as being a newly established start-up business, having a record of credit issues, account receivable concentration risk whereby a limited number of clients represent a large amount of the company's income, excessive leverage with current high levels of debt showing, or recent operating losses, even if the reason behind those losses can be easily explained.



One particularly challenging time for a business can ironically be driven by success, where the company reaches a point where it is ready to expand. This may be adding to a fleet of vehicles when transportation is the service, adding new staff, where training may be required and the staff will be on payroll from day one but may not be actively contributing to revenue generation, or adding a satellite office in a new location, where the outlay in purchasing or renting the building and then taking some time to make it operationally viable causes an outflow in spending, which may be unpredictable and extend over several months. In addition to planned activities, cash flow issues may be compounded by unpredictable costs such as vehicle repairs, loss of key staff, or increases in gas prices.



The team at Catamount Funding takes the simple process of invoice factoring and then customizes it, tailoring a plan for each unique client. The initial approach when starting to factor invoices may need to change and adapt over time, and the staff at Catamount have the experience to review past transactions, listen to upcoming requirements, and then collaborate with the client for a plan to reduce the risk for the future.



Invoice factoring, accounts receivable factoring, or business factoring as it is sometimes known, is not a form of loan, therefore the balance sheet for the company does not have added liability. This can be a benefit when trying to apply for other types of financing in order to support the business.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



