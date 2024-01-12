Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Leverage Accounts Receivables and Improve Cash Flow

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2024 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, supports business owners who find themselves in the position of having outstanding accounts receivables and limited available cash to continue day-to-day operations. Accounts receivables are invoices for which the services or products have been delivered on payment terms where the payment was not due at the time of service. When favorable payment terms such as these are offered, there is a lag between delivery and receiving the payment. This can be anywhere from a few weeks to several months. Cash flow during this time can be a challenge, particularly as the service or product delivery can result in an outlay of funds upfront. Factoring freight bills is a significant part of the operations at Catamount Funding, and is known by many names including freight factoring, transportation factoring, and trucking factoring. For a business that needs to keep a fleet of vehicles on the road to stay in business, there are always predictable costs like payroll, less predictable costs to forecast such as the cost of gas in the future, and then also unexpected costs which may be both urgent and unavoidable, such as repair costs following a break-down or an accident. Choosing all accounts receivables or a subset of unpaid invoices, the business can 'factor' those transactions with an invoice factoring company, in return for a fee, to receive cash quickly, normally within a couple of days. One of the other major benefits when factoring accounts receivables is that the management of the unpaid invoice shifts to the invoice factoring company, who then takes on the responsibility of making sure all the paperwork is in order, that all stakeholders understand the agreed terms and due dates, and they can also help facilitate the speediest payment methods. For clients who rely on check payments, switching to electronic payment methods speeds up the payment process and offers a clear audit trail of payment transactions.



A representative for Catamount Funding explains further about potential financing sources that may be available to a company wondering if invoice factoring is a good fit for their needs: "Banks are necessary for a company's deposit accounts but all companies may not qualify for bank loans. That is where Catamount Funding can help. We provide factoring services that provide immediate working capital to allow the company to grow, meet debt and other obligations in a timely manner, meet payroll demands, and allow you to take discounts and pay your suppliers promptly. We assist companies that may not qualify for bank credit for reasons such as start-up, credit issues, account receivable concentration, excessive leverage, or recent operating losses."



Committed to safeguarding online privacy and protection of client data, Catamount Funding acts to protect customers while providing the highest level of service and support. Sensitive information is always secure online and offline, with encryption utilized whenever data is transferred.



Catamount Funding has a wide range of factoring experience across business sectors, their services include invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors, in addition to freight factoring, or trucking factoring as it is also known. Understanding that each client is unique, they look to customize a plan with a client to maximize the chances of a successful business outcome.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or Houston transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com