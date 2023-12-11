Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Leverage Accounts Receivables and Manage Seasonal Demand

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2023 -- As the holiday season approaches, many businesses experience an increase in demand. At times when accounts receivables are outstanding, it can prove a particularly challenging time of year. Accounts receivables are unpaid invoices that will become due to be paid in the future. This situation arises when favorable payment terms are part of a business transaction, with deferred payment being anywhere from a few weeks to up to three months in the future. Although the transactions have been made and the money is expected, when immediate cash is needed to repair vehicles or bid on new work, then the interim period may be stressful and limit options. Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, works with business owners across a broad range of industry sectors to purchase outstanding invoices, for a fee, and then free up cash quickly. Factoring freight bills is a major part of their day-to-day operations. Particularly in the run-up to year-end, there may be financial targets to be met and seasonal opportunities that will not extend into the new year. One of the major benefits when factoring accounts receivables with a company like Catamount Funding is that they take on the responsibility of following up with the client to ensure the invoice is paid on time. This extends beyond keeping track of the balance with a date, to ensuring that communication is clear and professional, with a clear paper trail and encouragement to switch to electronic transfers of funds if that is not already in place. Receiving funds to facilitate cash flow as well as freeing up the requirement to follow up on outstanding invoices helps the business to continue to operate and grow. Ironically, one of the most challenging times for a business can be when there is a rate of high growth or expansion. With an increase in sales or the delivery of services on deferred payment terms, the outlay is increased and the accounts receivable balance also grows, this can shrink the available cash on hand to deal with unexpected costs. In addition to challenges meeting commitments and deadlines, a lack of cash flow could also compromise an opportunity that arises which could be a positive change for the future of the business. When factoring accounts receivables with Catamount Funding, all outstanding invoices do not need to be considered. Factoring can be applied against a subset of outstanding invoices at any time.



Factoring also offers a sense of predictability around when funds will be received, in that unpaid invoices are not always paid on time, and it may be that the paperwork and the time required to follow-up on unpaid invoices detract from daily operations, as well as causing stress.



Speaking about factoring clients across many industry sectors, a representative from Catamount Funding states: "Most companies have a few things in common when it comes to weekly/monthly expenses. The primary common expense is payroll. Regardless of whether you are in Construction, Machining, Fabrication, or Technology, employees and workers must be paid. When cash flow is tight, meeting payroll demands can be stressful. When you are waiting to get paid from a customer, factoring that receivable generates positive cash flow and we all know what a relief that is for a business owner."



Catamount Funding has a wide range of factoring experience across business sectors, their services include invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors, in addition to freight factoring, or trucking factoring as it is also known. Understanding that each client is unique, they look to customize a plan with a client to maximize the chances of a successful business outcome.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is invoice factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



