Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Leverage Accounts Receivables Before Their Due Date

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors as well as transportation factoring, which is a major part of their day-to-day business. Factoring freight bills or trucking factoring is a popular choice when cash flow challenges are being faced at the same time as the company holds accounts receivables, which are unpaid invoices that will become due at a time in the future. The invoices could be due in one week or anywhere up to a few months, but even a delay of a few days can become an issue if there are unexpected costs or if there is an opportunity to bid on new work or make a key purchase immediately. With requests for factoring reviewed promptly, business owners find out their options quickly, and the team at Catamount Funding has experience across a broad range of business sectors, being able to leverage their prior expertise and knowledge to tailor a plan that is unique to the client. Servicing many regions across the United States, they are able to help with accounts receivables management in a number of ways. One of the key advantages of factoring outstanding invoices with Catamount is that the ongoing management of the outstanding invoice as it matures and becomes due transfers to the staff at Catamount, who are trained to follow up in a professional manner, making payment as secure and seamless as possible. Speedier payment may be facilitated by switching to a wire transfer if that payment method is not already in place. No longer needing to follow up on outstanding invoices means that the business owner has more time to focus on their core business or lower expenditure in no longer needing to pay a member of staff who was keeping track of the invoices and seeing them through to payment.



Service regions at Catamount Funding include the Gulf Coast Region. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount services many companies in the Gulf Coast Area including the areas of Beaumont, LaPorte, Texas City, Galveston, and Corpus Christi, also operating in the Laredo and Brownsville markets. Numerous clients work in the transportation and fabrication industries around Lake Charles in southwest Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.



The West Coast Region covers operations at ports of entry in Sacramento or Portland, and servicing commercial concerns between San Diego and Seattle with accounts receivable funding, purchase order financing, and other financial services across Oregon, California, and the Washington area.



The Midwest region specializes in Oklahoma factoring services in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Lawton, and the surrounding areas.



The Rocky Mountain Region around Colorado includes invoice factoring, transportation factoring, and more financial services for clients around the state, primarily in Denver, Fort. Collins, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction. New Mexico factoring services, again, including transportation factoring which is a common type of factoring throughout the US, centers around Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho, Hobbs, Carlsbad, and the surrounding areas.



In addition to factoring accounts receivables, Catamount also offers services including consulting services, accounting, and bookkeeping. A member of the International Factoring Association, Catamount strives to always protect clients and provide the best service available.



Invoice factoring, accounts receivable factoring, or business factoring as it is sometimes known, is not a form of loan, therefore the balance sheet for the company does not have added liability. This can be a benefit when trying to apply for other types of financing in order to support the business.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.

They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:

Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com