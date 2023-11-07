Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring to Leverage Accounts Receivables Without Taking out a Loan

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- Invoice factoring is a very simple process that involves selling unpaid invoices that are not due to be paid currently to a factoring company, at a discount, in return for cash. These accounts receivables are the result of selling goods or services with special payment terms where payment is deferred for weeks or even months after the date of delivery or the date of service. When planning ahead and forecasting income and outgoings over the next quarter or financial period, a company may assess the risk as low if the payment is received 90 days after delivery, however, in reality, unexpected challenges may arise within that 90-day period which requires immediate cash flow. This may be urgent maintenance required on a vehicle, or it may be linked to external factors like an increase in insurance costs or fuel prices. The need to accelerate cash flow may also arise from an opportunity rather than a problem or a challenge. It may be that although the company is able to wait until the invoice becomes due, there are new jobs to bid on or materials that can be bought at a discount if only that money was available now instead of in a few months time. Depending on the type of work the business does, the challenge may be wrapped up in one particularly large invoice which is stalling progress, or it may be spread across multiple clients and transactions. When factoring accounts receivables, companies like Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, do not require that all outstanding invoices are factored, the client can select which ones they want to factor, and which they want to retain in-house. Factoring freight bills is a major part of the day-to-day business at Catamount Funding, it is an attractive option as it is not a loan, and therefore no debt is incurred when factoring the unpaid invoices. Once factored, the responsibility for following up on the unpaid invoices transfers to the factoring company, who are experts at checking through the paperwork, professional communication with the client, and expediting payments where possible, by introducing electronic payment methods for instance if they are not already in place. This lifts an administrative burden as well as the related stress from the business owner who may do this follow-up alone, or they may have hired a resource to manage the accounts receivables, who can now be allocated to a different role.



Advance planning is always preferable, but is not always feasible. For times when a company is facing challenges with cash flow or working capital, another major advantage of invoice factoring or freight bill factoring is the short lead time required from contacting the factoring company to receiving the funds, which can be as quick as within 48 hours. The number of accounts receivables is also likely to fluctuate over time as the business grows or as it enters an off-peak season, this is not a blocker when factoring unpaid invoices, it is a normal part of the business cycle.



Catamount Funding has a wide range of factoring experience across business sectors, their services include invoice factoring services like Houston staffing factoring and factoring for oilfield contractors, in addition to freight factoring, or trucking factoring as it is also known. Understanding that each client is unique, they look to customize a plan with a client to maximize the chances of a successful business outcome.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, the Midwest Region, and the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



