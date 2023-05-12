Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Financing Freight Bills Through Transportation Factoring Which Can Keep a Fleet on the Road

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2023 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to allow small to medium-sized businesses to leverage unpaid invoices which are not currently due, turning a future payment into almost immediate cash, paying a fee which then also transfers the responsibility for collecting the payment over to the invoice factoring company. This transaction mobilizes funds and also diminishes the time required to chase the payment and follow up with clients as the payment date approaches. Invoice factoring is a simple concept that can span a wide range of industry sectors, with Houston staffing factoring being a particularly popular demand currently. When gas prices are volatile, or when unexpected repair bills become a pressing issue, factoring unpaid invoices is a way to increase cash flow. Another time when factoring becomes a popular option is when a company is looking to expand operations, either by increasing the size of the fleet or by opening a new satellite location. When favorable terms are offered in order to retain a client or win new business, there can be a lead time in delivering the goods or service and receiving the payment. This lead time may vary between a few days to a few months, and that delay can put stress on the day-to-day management of the business. Catamount Funding has a wide range of experience across many business sectors and looks to tailor a plan for the unique needs of their client. A subset of the outstanding invoices can be selected, and approval for factoring has a short lead time, allowing business owners the confidence to plan ahead and formulate precisely how they will expand their business or secure the next project they plan to bid on.



Having working capital on hand allows a business to strengthen business relationships with existing clients as well as pursue leads to expand its client base. Fuel cards and fuel advances are available from Catamount Funding. With no hidden fees and a track record of making freight factoring a major part of its day-to-day business, Catamount understands that protecting the future of a business necessitates working, rather than waiting.



As accounts receivable specialists, Catamount looks to streamline the communications and payment processes, making sure that all electronic documents are available, and communication channels are open and unambiguous, with electronic payment methods favored over traditional checks, speeding up payment where possible, and simplifying transactions. Bolstering a professional working relationship with clients, clear and effective communication is a win-win, with fund transfers managed by Catamount in a timely manner.



Invoice factoring, accounts receivable factoring, or business factoring as it is sometimes known, is not a form of loan, therefore the balance sheet for the company does not have added liability. This can be a benefit when trying to apply for other types of financing in order to support the business.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



