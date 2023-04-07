Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Invoice Factoring Services, Staffing Factoring, and Service Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2023 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to business owners looking to improve cash flow in the short term when they hold unpaid invoices which are not due for anywhere up to a few months. When planning ahead, whether a company is looking to expand, to increase production, to open a new location, or faces unexpected costs which were not previously budgeted for, time and resources are spent in trying to solve the problem of how to get through the interim period until the money outstanding becomes due and can then be received. This can detract from the core business requirements and be a stressful time. Invoice factoring is a way to leverage the unpaid accounts receivables which the company holds to not only generate funds quickly, but to transfer the management of those unpaid invoices to the invoice factoring company. When a business chooses to factor invoices with Catamount Funding, they can choose which invoices are factored, and can limit the factoring to a subset of their unpaid invoices.



With experience across a wide range of industry sectors, the staff understand the challenges which are generalized, and then also listen to understand the unique challenges and future plans a client has for their business. Houston staffing factoring, otherwise known as payroll factoring, is in high demand currently, with staffing agencies looking to convert accounts receivables which are due in 30-60 days typically, to working capital which can be utilized sooner. Based in Houston, Texas, Catamount has service regions across the US. Cashflow management can be a complicated dynamic when the terms of a transaction involve a deferred payment, although this is also a powerful determining factor in retaining an existing client or winning a new client when offering a deferred payment is perhaps one of the few ways to differentiate from a competitor in the niche marketplace. For an existing client base where a strong relationship has been built over several months or even years, continuing to offer the same terms can strengthen that relationship, perhaps leading to referrals for new clients. While a business may try to plan several months or quarters into the future, the unpredictability of external costs can undermine the planning, and this can have a knock-on effect, especially through periods of high demand, when outlay upfront triggers a time lag until the invoices are due.



Data security is a critical part of day-to-day operations. A representative from Catamount states: "We take precautions to protect your information. When you submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected both online and offline. While we use encryption to protect sensitive information transmitted online, we also protect your information offline. Only employees who need the information to perform a specific job are granted access to personally identifiable information. The computers/servers in which we store personally identifiable information are kept in a secure environment."



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



