Catamount Funding Offers Houston Freight Factoring, Invoice Factoring Services, Staffing Factoring, and Small Business Factoring

Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to business owners looking to bridge a gap when cash flow is challenging because unpaid invoices are not yet due. Some payments may be due within weeks, and others may be due in up to 90 days' time, depending on the arrangement in place. Offering favorable payment terms such as a deferred payment upon receipt of an invoice is a way to retain clients and attract new customers. It can give a small or medium-sized business a competitive edge in its niche marketplace. In addition to the challenges presented by not being able to use the income immediately, managing the outstanding invoice takes time, therefore further costs are incurred as the outstanding payment is tracked. Business owners looking to factor some, or all, of their outstanding invoices, are able to transfer the follow-up and management of the payment to the invoice factoring company as the invoice factoring is initiated. This process means that the factoring company then assumes the responsibility of contacting the client, making sure all the paperwork is in place, resending any communications electronically which appear to be missing or incorrect, and following each step through to the final receipt of the outstanding payment.



Handling all of the communication in a professional and timely manner builds a stronger relationship with the client, particularly important when an existing client is likely to also be a client in the future and if they are in a position to recommend the business by word-of-mouth to potential new clients. In addition to periodic calls to the accounts payable managers, past-due reminders are sent if the date is missed. Communication is tracked so there is a clear audit trail that can be followed. In order to expedite payment and speed up the payment cycle, clients are encouraged to switch to electronic payment methods if they are still sending checks currently. Factoring invoices is a financial transaction where a business sells outstanding invoices, for a fee, to receive cash before the invoice is due. A representative from Catamount Funding explains: "Without question, getting your customers set up to pay your invoices via ACH or Wire Transfer is preferable to paying by check. If you have not expressed this to your customers, we will initiate that dialogue for you. We can set up a disbursement account for you at the bank and incorporate a system whereby all of your payments will eventually come in via ACH or Wire Transfer… It has been our experience that after we become involved, the average collection period of a new client shortens by 2-4 weeks". Another advantage when factoring invoices is the short lead time required between applying for the factoring service and the approval decision, which is typically within 48 hours.



Houston staffing factoring, particularly construction staffing and utility contractor staffing, is a service in high demand currently. Catamount Funding has experience across a wide range of business sectors and service regions across the US, they are able to tailor factoring services and specific solutions for each individual client, as every business has a unique set of priorities and goals. Operating under positive cash flow can help a company focus on the future, and potentially make a difference in being able to bid on new work, take advantage of buying materials in bulk at a lower price, or expand the business to a new location or a higher level of production.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com