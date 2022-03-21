Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring and Houston Freight Bill Factoring to Enhance Growth Opportunities by Factoring Accounts Receivables

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to help business owners continue to grow their business or keep up with payment schedules when future income is tied up in unpaid invoices. Offering credit terms to a client can be a way to win business and build a strong and lasting relationship based on trust, particularly important when clients may become long-term regular customers, however, the stress and financial pressure of waiting for 30, 60, or even 90 days for the money to be received can push a business owner to have to make tough decisions. Ironically, during a period of growth and success when a business may be seen to be flourishing, the increase in sales and the subsequent time lag before payments are received can make this period one of the most stressful times financially. As explained by a representative from Catamount Funding when talking about accounts receivable management, "Revolving Credit in the business world is just commonplace. It's a standard practice to offer credit terms to accounts that are credit-worthy. As most small business owners will testify, offering thirty-day credit terms not only helps land new business but it also puts a pinch on cash flow when the proper tools are not in place. When planning ahead, forecasting sales 1-2 quarters out helps small business owners predict how much strain will be placed on the operating account. As Accounts Receivables grow from an increase in sales, there will be a positive correlation in demand for cash flow. Before things get out of hand, it may be a good idea to arrange a factoring program for your business to facilitate cash flow when those receivables increase. While factoring accounts receivables is a great short-term solution to meeting cash flow needs when sales increase, effectively managing your open invoices in a logical and efficient manner is critical." Chasing unpaid invoices and keeping track of the outstanding balances can also become a distraction from the core business if an accounts receivable specialist or collections employee is not hired. If they are hired to manage the invoices, then that becomes an overhead to staff costs. Part of the factoring process with companies like Catamount Funding is that their trained staff take on the line of communication with the customers' accounts payable departments. They are experienced in starting a conversation with customers about modernizing their payment methods, switching to pay invoices via ACH or wire transfer where that is not already in place. Hearing that "the check is in the mail" can become a thing of the past, along with the inevitable delays when compared to electronic payment methods. Embracing change as a way to move forwards, innovating to use new technology, establishing open communication in a spirit of collaboration, and being empowered to make timely decisions are part of the day-to-day process at Catamount Funding. With clients across many diverse business sectors, they have the experience to listen to a unique situation and tailor a solution for each business looking to leverage factoring.



Other typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipefitting, oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to the collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



