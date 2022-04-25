Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring, Construction Factoring, and Houston Freight Factoring to Facilitate Business Continuity and Growth

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX , offers invoice factoring services to support the continuity of business at times when accounts receivables are outstanding. With invoices pending, money will be received in due time, however that delay, which can be weeks or even months, can hamper business growth and can create uncertainty when bidding on future work. The inability to submit a bid for a future project may risk an established business relationship with an existing client. If they cannot secure a contract with the business which is their first choice, they may look for another supplier, and then they may become their preferred vendor. In addition to the challenges caused by not having the funds readily available, there is inevitably an element of stress in waiting for the arrival of the balance, as well as a time commitment in following up on the invoice in a professional manner. When invoices are factored, the factoring company takes on the responsibility of contacting the clients to follow up on their payments, this saves time and also money as the business owner would either have to hire an accounts receivable specialist to do that job on their behalf or divert attention from their core business in order to make sure payments are received when they are due. Discussing the conundrum of varying cash flow and the goal of business growth, a representative from Catamount Funding stated "Some industries face a sort of seasonal schedule of cash flow. In the downtime, even normal operations can prove stressful, and every invoice will count. When a business faces long periods of time without suitable cash flow, factoring helps to keep the balance. It is detrimental to the day-to-day running and even growth of a business when cash flow is inconsistent. Factoring puts a steady plan in place to keep the business running and the money coming in a timely manner. Steady money is imperative to business growth. It is not always feasible to have the cash on hand to handle various growth-related expenses, especially in industries that are invoice-driven. With the backing of Catamount Funding, the money you need to pay workers, buy supplies, and expand in other ways is right where it belongs. Paid invoices free up necessary funding that can lead to bigger and better opportunities."



Some companies see consistent sales across the year, whereas others have seasonal peaks and quiet periods. Often the busiest time of year for sales needs to follow the time of greatest investment so that inventory is ready and sales opportunities are maximized. When unpaid invoices are making the day-to-day operations difficult, factoring accounts receivables is one of the options.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipefitting, oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to the collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:

Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com