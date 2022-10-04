Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring, Manufacturing Factoring, Prompt Accounts Receivable Factoring Approval, and Houston Transportation Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to business owners who are looking to leverage their unpaid invoices which will become due over the following few weeks or months. Establishing a strong bond with a returning client is a key goal for a business owner, hoping to secure not only their future business but also understanding that word-of-mouth recommendations for products or services are often more valuable than online reviews. One of the ways to strengthen that bond is to offer or continue to offer payment terms that have a built-in delay following the delivery. This can be 28 days, or it could be 90 days, whatever the duration agreed upon, coping with making the initial outlay and then waiting to receive payment can be a challenging time with regards to cash flow, especially if unexpected expenses crop up which were not predictable or budgeted for. A couple of examples for a company that delivers freight with a fleet of vehicles might be a steep rise in the price of gas, making each delivery more expensive, and also a break-down or vehicle damage that needs to be repaired before the company is unable to keep up with commitments already made. Sometimes, the challenge can be in making predictable payments, such as being able to pay the staff on time. Retaining good staff can be difficult, and one of the ways to show employees how much they are valued is to pay them on time. If payments are late or consistently unreliable, it may be that the good staff leave to find another job where they can depend on a regular paycheck. Once good staff have been lost, there are a series of extra costs to absorb which could include being unable to follow through on commitments already made, time and potentially money spent searching for and advertising for a new recruit, and then the time it takes to train and onboard that new member of staff until they are able to contribute to the business fully. With so many pitfalls in running a small business and the challenges posed by offering payment terms which mean the company could be carrying many unpaid invoices, factoring companies like Catamount Funding offer a predictable way to sell those invoices, for a small fee, in return for almost immediate cash, making it once again possible to return focus to the core business. At all times, the business owner can choose which of their invoices they want factoring, there is no commitment to factor all of the company invoices. Over time, the relationship between the factoring company and the business deepens and the individualized plan can be tailored to suit the unique circumstances and challenges faced. The concept of factoring is a very simple one, so it can be applied to many business sectors over the short term or over an extended period.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



