Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring, Manufacturing Factoring, Prompt Invoice Factoring Approval, and Houston Transportation Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services that are designed to leverage unpaid invoices when cash flow is a critical factor. It is common to deliver goods or services and then issue an invoice afterward which does not become due for weeks or maybe even months. The business has to make the initial outlay, knowing that there will be a delay in receiving the funds. In addition to the time lag in being paid, following up on the outstanding invoice and making sure that payment is received on time can also be a burden, in terms of time and stress. At times when a business is particularly busy, if a business is just starting up, or if a business is trying to expand in size, this build-up of outlay without immediate payment can put a strain on the day-to-day operations. Invoice factoring is a simple and predictable way to sell unpaid invoices to a specialist company, in return for a small fee, to receive almost immediate cash. In addition to having the funds on hand to pay bills, pay employees, or take advantage of a sale when stocking up for the future, the invoice factoring company can take over the responsibility of following up on the payment due in the future. This can save time, but as any business owner knows, time spent following up on the unpaid invoices also translates into money, either money spent hiring an employee to manage the process, or money lost in using up time that could be better spent working on the core business itself. The professionals at Catamount Funding are able to take on the role of a built-in account receivable manager when a tailored invoice factoring program is developed. Every business is unique, and while the challenges across business sectors may vary, ultimately the concept of invoice factoring is similar. The team has years of experience in dealing with business owners from diverse fields, and the first step is always listening to the circumstances and the ultimate business goals. A representative from Catamount Funding states: "If you own or help run one of these types of companies, and the described situations sound similar or all too familiar, consider factoring! It has been the cash flow solution for multiple happy business owners and they have their growth and success to thank for it. Whether it's getting out of a hole or operating more efficiently, we are here to help. We love working alongside you to make your business what you imagine it can be."



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



