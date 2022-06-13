Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring, Service Factoring, Factoring for Oilfield Contractors, and Houston Transportation Factoring

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to offer a solution to having to wait for invoices to become due and be paid. Factoring for oilfield contractors is a local specialty with the energy industry being of such significance around the Houston area and Texas in general. Reliable cash flow is important to most industry sectors, including oilfield service companies, in order to make payroll payments on time, manage expenses, and maintain day-to-day operations when looking to grow an aspect of any business. Making payroll payments on time is important in retaining good staff, and building a sense of trust and loyalty within the business. If there is a high turnover of staff, extra costs are incurred not only in the recruiting process and paperwork but also in time spent mentoring new starts and training them in their role. This can often mean a new member of staff is paid for a period of time before they become productive independently, further putting a strain on finances. If these times when cash flow is a challenge are caused partly by a business model where goods or services are delivered with a long lead time on invoices being paid, invoice factoring may be a potential solution. Some business transactions are executed with the terms stating that the invoice is payable at a later date. This could be at the end of the month, or in a number of days, typically 7, 10, 30, 60, or up to 90 days in the future. This lag in receiving the payment can put a strain on available cash flow, especially at busy times when there a seasonal uptick in business or if a business is trying to expand and move to the next level of turnover. Even with clear communication and a trusting relationship between the client and the vendor, managing the transaction, following up in a timely manner, and keeping all of the paperwork up to date, can be a challenging and stressful exercise. Factoring unpaid invoices with an invoice factoring company effectively "sells" the unpaid invoice to the factoring company in return for a fee, so the company can convert the unpaid invoice into almost immediate cash. The management of the unpaid invoice then becomes the responsibility of the invoice factoring company, which has experts on hand to facilitate the payment. Communication is professional and can often expedite payment by introducing smarter and quicker ways of working, like switching to electronic payment methods as opposed to old-fashioned checks in the mail. The simplification and professional communication channels between the invoice factoring company and the client of the business factoring their accounts receivables reinforce a good client/vendor relationship which can be important if a client is a regular customer or is in a position to recommend the supplier to others within their business network. The business owner looking to factor some or all of their unpaid invoices is then able to focus on their core business, which can save time as well as money. Once the decision has been made to factor accounts receivables, Catamount Funding, premier invoice factoring specialists headquartered in Houston, TX, are able to process the application promptly.



A testimonial featured on the Catamount Funding website is from Angelos P, in Oilfield Trucking: "Without Catamount we would not be where we are today...period. They have been a tremendous help and are very supportive!"



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to the collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



