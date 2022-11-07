Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring, Service Factoring, Freight Bill Factoring Approval, and Factoring for Oilfield Contractors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to business owners who are looking to leverage their unpaid invoices and turn the money that will be received in the future into almost immediate cash. Keeping cash flow healthy can be a particular challenge for companies looking to expand their business operation or for services or products which have a seasonal uptick in demand. In both cases, expenditure needs to increase in order to meet the higher demand, but with payment terms of several weeks or up to 3 months in the future, it can be difficult to keep the momentum going when that entails paying staff on time, purchasing new product, buying gas to keep a fleet on the road, or covering unexpected costs which had not been budgeted for such as vehicle repairs. This, coupled with the compounding factor that a busier time in the business may also be a more stressful time with limited time off, can make it more challenging to keep on top of the accounts, a business-critical task when planning for short-term commitments and long-term strategy. Invoice factoring is a simple mechanism where a company can transfer ownership of the unpaid invoice over to the factoring company in return for a small fee. Once the transaction is complete, the factoring company team is then responsible for following up with the client and making sure the payment is received when due. This lifts a burden off the company that originally invoiced the client, as the process of following up inevitably takes time, and therefore money in terms of paying a manager to do this task or in time lost which could be spent on the core business. The team of professionals at Catamount Funding have experience across a wide range of business sectors and are able to tailor a plan for each unique client. When factoring invoices, it is up to the client which invoices are factored, they do not all have to be part of the transaction. There are some ways to speed up the tracking and efficiency of paying bills, such as switching to electronic forms or payment. The team at Catamount Funding can help streamline the process, maintaining good lines of communication at all times. A representative from Catamount Funding explains: 'Revolving Credit in the business world is just commonplace. It's a standard practice to offer credit terms to accounts that are credit-worthy. As most small business owners will testify, offering thirty-day credit terms not only helps land new business but also puts a pinch on cash flow when the proper tools are not in place. When planning ahead, forecasting sales 1-2 quarters out helps small business owners predict how much strain will be placed on the operating account. As Accounts Receivables grow from an increase in sales, there will be a positive correlation in demand for cash flow".



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



