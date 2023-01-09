Catamount Funding Offers Houston Staffing Factoring, Transportation Factoring, Freight Bill Factoring, and Factoring for Oilfield Contractors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services to business owners looking to bridge difficult challenges with cash flow as invoices remain due weeks or months into the future. After a busy seasonal rush in orders or deliveries, this dilemma can lead to a particularly challenging time. One of the best ways to demonstrate trust and retain a strong client relationship is to offer favorable terms when delivering goods or a service. Incurring the costs to make the delivery or produce the product, and then waiting up to 90 days for the payment to become due, is often a price worth paying to secure an ongoing contract or potentially be the one differentiating factor between one company and their competitor. Ironically, a very successful seasonal rush in demand could be followed by a challenging time as payments are expected in the future, but invoices, payroll, fuel, repairs, premiums, and restocking costs are imminent. When unpaid invoices are an asset yet to be realized, they can also cost a business owner time and stress in managing the upcoming payment, sending reminders, making sure the details are communicated professionally, and in trying to expedite the payment if electronic payment channels are not already set up. This is a scenario familiar to invoice factoring companies, who take on unpaid invoices, for a small fee, making cash available to the business owner almost immediately. The invoice factoring company then also takes on the management of the unpaid invoice, following up with the clients to make sure to the payment is made securely and promptly when due. This type of factoring transaction is a simple concept and can be an effective strategy across almost every business sector. Catamount Funding has experience across a wide range of customers and is, therefore, able to tailor a plan which is unique and the best fit for their client. Creating a tailored plan includes understanding the goals of the company and starts with listening to the immediate needs as well as the long-term strategy. Increasing working capital can help a business grow or sustain a positive trajectory. Even when a business plan has been solidified and approved after extensive due diligence, there are times, such as expanding real estate to a new satellite office, or an unexpected jump in fuel prices, when actual costs incurred do not match the predicted costs which were anticipated. With the ability to factor a subset of the unpaid invoices, there are options to explore which may alleviate a temporary cash flow shortfall.



Typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipe fitting, and oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction factoring, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



