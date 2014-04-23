Catamount Funding Offers the Most Efficient & Remarkable Invoice Factoring Services for Businesses

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Catamount Funding, a leading name in the industry, offers the most efficient and remarkable invoice factoring services for businesses. To improve cash flow, factoring accounts is a quick, easy and affordable approach. These services help turn invoices into immediate cash. Businesses can get instantaneous benefits because they don’t have to wait for their client to pay.



Among other invoice factoring companies, Catamount Funding possesses one of the best business strategies with the aim to provide the maximum profits possible. A business can easily increase its cash flow and working capital without lowering the equity. Business factoring is not a loan and doesn’t add to the liability on balance sheets. Rather, it is a benefit if one is trying to obtain other financing.



A spokesperson from Catamount Funding talked about accounts receivable management, “By teaming with Catamount Funding, you will see that our Invoice Factoring program has a mechanism within itself that provides a professional built-in account receivable manager. As an integral part of our weekly processes, our staff consistently monitors an invoices past thirty days. We place periodic calls and send past due reminders via email to the accounts payable managers. If your customer is missing an invoice or any supporting documentation, we will immediately forward that information to them electronically.”



The company utilizes the above process and guarantees a quick turnaround of payment on one’s invoices without experiencing the cost of hiring an account manager.



About Catamount Funding

Catamount Funding, Inc. is a financial services provider specializing in invoice factoring and accounts receivable financing for the small to medium size business owner. With offices in Texas, Arizona and Colorado, they operate in a variety of industries including manufacturing, personnel, transportation, fabrication, distribution and service. Catamount's principals have over 50 years of experience in using receivables financing for these and other industries. The future of one’s business depends on the decisions they make today. They can help in numerous areas which include improving cash flow, forecasting and budgeting, and developing accounting and banking relationships.



For more information, please visit- http://www.catamountfunding.com.



Contact Details-

Phone: (877) 647-8577

(281) 596-8577