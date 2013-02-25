Catania & Catania Celebrates 20 Years as a Leading Law Firm in Tampa, Florida

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Catania & Catania is pleased to announce that they are celebrating over 20 years in the Tampa Bay, Florida market. As a leading personal injury Law Firm in Tampa, Florida, Catania & Catania specialize in various areas of practice including auto accidents, medical malpractice lawsuits and damages, wrongful death and premise liability injury cases.



Since 1992, the Attorney Tampa specialists, counselors and staff of Catania & Catania have adhered to the sole mission of getting each and every injured client the best recovery possible. The personal injury law firm has developed a distinguished record of winning high awards and settlements on behalf of their clients through dedicated and aggressive representation.



After many successful outcomes for their clients, the Tampa area law firm is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of serving individuals in Florida with legal representation and support. “Rather than 20 years of cases, we see individuals and their families that we have been able to support and help get the justice and compensation that they need and deserve to move forward in their lives.” said Catania & Catania Co-Founder and Senior Partner Paul B. Catania.



Catania & Catania provides the highest quality of legal specialization both inside and out of the courtroom. The firm supports only injured parties rather than insurance companies and is known for treating every case as if it's going to trial. This reputation makes many insurance companies less likely to try and intimidate their clients. The firm has such a strong belief in their approach that they only collect a fee for their services if they are successful in the case.



Catania & Catania specialize in various areas of practice such as auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, tractor trailer accidents, wrongful death and many other areas of personal injury. The firm has intentionally been kept small so that the clients work directly with the partners in addition to having access to a dedicated staff of highly experienced lawyers and support staff.



“For the past 20 years, it has been a priority that our clients have direct access to the firm’s partners rather than associates or case managers handling their case,” said Catania & Catania Co-Founder and Senior Partner Peter F. Catania. “We plan to continue that approach for the next 20 years so that we can always get every question answered and assure every client that we are personally invested in winning their case.”



As a way to support drivers throughout Florida, Catania & Catania have developed the Crash Kit App, which provides individuals involved in an accident with an easy step-by-step process to stay safe and protect their rights. Individuals can download it now for free from the iTunes or Android App store. For more information, please visit http://www.cataniaandcatania.com/



About Catania & Catania, P. A

