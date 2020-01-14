Cataract Surgery from Braverman Eye Center Helped Dolores Carpi Enjoy a Great Vision in Her 80's

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- The growing age is one of the common factors of weakening eyesight. If ignored, it can develop into major problem like cataract. The same was the case with Dolores Carpi. Her eyesight was never a main problem, but with age things began to change. However, Dolores didn't liked glasses so she switched to contact lenses for a better solution. "Couldn't stand to wear them," she recalled. "Just not a glasses person. Just didn't do anything positive for me."



Still, wearing contact lenses was a trouble for Carpi and as the years passed, she started to develop cataract. Luckily, Dolores had developed a close patient relationship with Dr. Stanley Braverman, and based on his advice she decided to have cataract surgery using a premium Tecnis Multifocal lens implant.



"For someone over 80, that was something that took a lot of thinking," Carpi said. "You are really apprehensive about the entire thing. I trust Dr. Braverman more than anyone I know, and it really took a lot of thinking. I was not sure I wanted to incur the extra costs for this premium product since I have no idea how long I would live."



After thinking a lot, Dolores headed straight to Braverman Eye Center in Hallandale Beach to get her cataract surgery done. Before the surgery, Dr. Braverman explained the entire process to Carpi, helping her relax and be comfortable. As a result of the cataract surgery, Dolores Carpi is today enjoying a great vision even in her 80's.



"What can I say," Dolores said with a little laugh. "You look back at it now, and it was amazing. The results have been outstanding, and I don't have to wear glasses or contact lenses anymore. That is what makes all of this so special. To those who have cataracts and have been thinking about getting them worked on, I can tell you that Dr. Braverman and his staff are top of the line. I do not get paid for saying that. I only speak the truth from my experience."



After the surgery, Capri's life has been enhanced and she is also looking forward to stay healthy and eating well. Today, the difference in her life is something that she relishes on and thanks Dr. Braverman for it!



About Braverman Eye Center

Braverman Eye Center has built their reputation on integrity and the highest standards of care. They provide high quality eye care to patients throughout South Florida, primarily serving the eye care needs of patients in Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, however, they do see many patients from other surrounding communities in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County, Florida. They pride themselves on providing the most efficient, professional and personal Optometric and Ophthalmologic care possible. They will do their best to honor one's trust by providing the valued care and respect that each individual patient deserves to receive.



For more information, please visit- https://www.bravermaneyecenter.com