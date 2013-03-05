Ophthalmologists Can Improve Eye Care and Lower Costs

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- A recent research article published in the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Volume 38, Issue 12, found that the Retinal Acuity Meter known as the RAM® delivers accurate prediction of surgical outcome within acceptable limits. The study examined 92 eyes and determined that the Retinal Acuity Meter predicted final acuity to within 1 line of letters in 87% of eyes. Based on preoperative retinal acuity measurements and outcome data, patients with age related macular degeneration could be offered cataract surgery with a predictable outcome while other patients can avoid unnecessary surgery. The study concluded that measuring retinal acuity in patients with macular pathology is essential for both patients and physicians.



The question most asked by Clinicians is, “Will my patient benefit from cataract surgery?” To answer this question, many Clinicians turn to imaging techniques, such as OCT and ultrasonography neither of which has been shown to predict visual function. Numerous studies such as the above mentioned report indicate that retinal acuity testing using the RAM® as a “front line” test is essential while reserving expensive imaging studies to eyes with less optimal results. Studies have documented that potential visual acuity testing prevents unnecessary surgeries and reduces poor outcomes. Since the RAM® is so consistently accurate and easy to use; more clinicians are measuring the visual capacity of the eye to improve their diagnostic and predictive skills. In line with this paradigm, patient care could improve and medical costs would significantly decline keeping in mind that the RAM® is one of the few tests in all of medicine capable of accurately predicting future performance.



The American Academy of Ophthalmology remains steadfast in reaffirming the clinical objective of “only performing cataract surgery when there is the expectation that it will benefit the patient’s function and the patient elects this option” per Preferred Practice Patterns (PPP) Guidelines. In addition, the 2012 PPP Guidelines state that “when pre-operative distance acuity is 20/100 or better, the Retinal Acuity Meter may be more likely to correctly predict post-operative acuity in the presence of co-morbidity.”



With the Affordable Care Act ushering in changes to control costs and provide more efficient care to patients, Ophthalmologists who diagnose and treat patients with cataracts should definitely consider routine preoperative retinal acuity testing on the majority of their patients.



