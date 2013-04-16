Catch-It Wildlife Expands Invaluable Pest Control Services to Lawrence Kansas

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- As Spring arrives in the Midwest, so do wild animals, pests and insects. Home and business owners in the area are realizing that reliable pest control services are absolutely invaluable this time of year. That's exactly why Kansas City Pest Control experts, Catch-It Wildlife & Pest Control are happy to announce that they are expanding their pest control service area to Topeka and Lawrence, Kansas.



Along with the expansion of service area comes an expansion of services offered. Catch-It Wildlife, a local company serving the Kansas City Metro Area for more than 20 years, will now be offering Premium Commercial Pest Control services to retail shop owners as well as property management companies.



Steve Painter, owner of Catch-It Wildlife & Pest Control says that everything is now in place for the expansion, "As a licensed, insured and certified pest control company, we are happy and proud to be serving a wider area. Getting these new premium Commercial pest services to as many business owners as possible to our top priority going into Spring."



In the Midwest, where pest and insects can be intolerable this time of year, Painter hopes that business owners in the new service area will take advantage of Commercial Pest services. "Customers love a clean storefront. A retail shop that is clear of pests and insects is more enjoyable. What we do is handle all pest control tasks for these businesses - everything from monthly repellent spraying to setting up bird netting. If a new problem comes up for them, we solve it. We're a one-stop shop from here on out".



To find out more about their new expanded service area or to enlist their help this Spring, check out http://catchitwildlife.com/ or call 816-769-3106 to speak with a representative right away.



About Catch-It Wildlife & Pest Control

Established in 1989, Catch-It Wildlife & Pest Control has grown to be one of the leading Kansas City Pest Control businesses in the entire Metro area. In addition to serving individual business and residential property owners, Catch-It also assists lawn specialist, contractors and property managers at apartment and town home complexes. Insured and licensed, Catch-It is compliant with federal, state and local regulations.



Contact:

Steve Painter, Owner

816-769-3106

steve@catchitwildlife.com

http://catchitwildlife.com/