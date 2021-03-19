Catch the Amberjack on the THERAPY-IV

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- When deep sea fishing in Miami, the amberjack tends to be referred to simply as AJ. Its demeanor is close to that of a barracuda. Its preferred areas where it likes to dwell are largely in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans' cooler zones. While it's been known by its common name of amberjack, the name may be thought of as a single name that refers to a wide variety of amberjack species found all over the world, including lesser amberjacks, banded rudderfish, Yellowtail, and Almaco jack, to provide a few examples.



Greater amberjacks, as their name indicates, are the largest of the various amberjack species. They are characterized by the absence of scutes and black bands that extend from the nose to the dorsal fins. These fish, which can grow to be as big as forty pounds, are often spotted near sea debris or reefs.



Although lesser amberjacks are not as large as greater amberjacks, their eyes are wider and their bodies are deeper. The olive-green to brownish-black coloration and silver sides distinguish the lesser amberjack. Even with the small size, amberjacks are known for their vicious predatory skills, with crustaceans and squid among their favorite foods.



