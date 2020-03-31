Catch the Latest Vaping News from Across the World at Vapemag.co.nz

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Vapemag.co.nz, the one-stop source for vaping information was founded by Robert Reid. Robert started his own vape shop eight years ago and is considered to be the first and prominent vape influencer in the country. The business has been thriving and flourishing amongst the retail and wholesale sector. Being an avid vaping advocate in New Zealand, Robert continues to make his own efforts to help New Zealand become smoke free by 2025. The idea behind creating The Vape Magazine online is to help all kinds of to-be, new and existing vapers understand the industry better. With an aim to build a trusted content hub, Robert ensures that this digital platform helps vapers with accurate, reliable and useful content in the industry obtained from across the world.



Vaping, as most people in the vaping community know it, is a great alternative for tobacco smoking. Many people have found this to be one of the most practical ways to quit smoking without any adverse effects on both physical and emotional wellbeing. Ever since then, there have been numerous speculations about the safety and the usage of vaping products. This site aims at helping vapers understand the intricacies of the industry. Whether it is with regards to the national vaping regulations in New Zealand or those that come from across the world nations, this site offers some of the truest, latest and hottest news from the industry. From vaping health scare in New Zealand to E-Liquid bans for underage vaping in NZ, this site offers real information for the vaping community. Join the Newsletter today to get the latest information every day.



Vapemag.co.nz is an online news portal and resource exclusively created for the vaping community from New Zealand. It is a one-stop content hug with reliable vaping information and industry referrals with no affiliation to big tobacco, mainstream media and political influences.



