Cater$Avvy: Three-Decade Culinary Veteran Serves Up Secrets of Catering Trade in Delicious New Book

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- While food magically appears on the tables of wedding receptions, events and parties, those in the catering industry will admit to busting a gut behind the scenes in order to ‘let them eat cake’. Offering a rare yet perfectly-portioned insight into the exciting and often tumultuous world of catering, culinary expert Jerri Lee George is delighted to announce her comprehensive new book.



‘CATER$AVVY: Secrets of the Trade Revealed’ is the first book to hold no bars when it comes to sharing the ups, downs, secrets and successes of the world’s tastiest industry.



Synopsis:



CATER$AVVY "Secrets of the Trade Revealed" dishes up important facts, previously undisclosed tricks of the trade, professional advice, techniques, tips, anecdotes and the dos and don’ts of the catering world. This trendsetting book isn't just for food professionals; rather it is an easy to read guide packed with revealing tidbits about the art itself. This unique how-to is organized in a playful and original way, full to the brim with information, menu ideas and delicious recipes from contributing professionals coast-to-coast.



CATER$AVVY teaches without overwhelming the reader due to its highly organized style and the special sections devoted specifically to certain kinds of individuals and how they can best succeed in catering or entertaining. Planning a wedding, holiday party or milestone event? Choosing catering as your career? You'd be wise to order a copy of CATER$AVVY and "consult" with these professionals. Their heartfelt advice and shared expertise is given freely within the pages of this ground breaking book.



As the author explains, writing the book allowed her to further an abruptly halted catering career.



“I’ve been in the catering industry for over thirty years but, in 2009, I was suddenly put in a coma for almost a month by Bacterial Meningitis. This left me deaf and with no option but to have several toes amputated. With the rug pulled from underneath me, I was forced to close my business and lose my home, vehicles and equipment,” says George.



Continuing, “I could no longer cater – but I could teach. Therefore, I contacted a wide range of fellow caterers and asked them to bare their souls and share their thoughts for the benefit of culinary business hopefuls, students, brides, party and event planners and curious professionals. The result is ’CATER$AVVY’ – a uniquely branded book that fuses lessons with storytelling for the industry’s ultimate exposé’.



Deliberately written to appeal to a broad audience, George is also using the book as a vehicle to raise funds for the Meningitis Foundation of America.



“The Foundation is working diligently to eradicate Meningitis and educate millions along the way so, aside from wanting to excite catering students and those with a flair for the kitchen, I also want to do my bit for this important movement,” she adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered rave reviews. For example, Marsha Copeland commented, “Jerri George is a seasoned epicurean maven who peppers her book, CATER$AVVY , with plenty of food for thought. My son attends culinary school and hopes to become a caterer. I ordered CATER$AVVY with the hope that he would benefit from the author's experience and insight. His comments, and those of the fellow students with whom he shared some of what he learned, made me feel that this may be one of the best investments I've made for his future.”



‘Cater$avvy: Secrets of the Trade Revealed’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1bTC7ii.



For more information, visit: http://www.catersavvy.com.



About Jerri Lee George

Jerri Lee George, author, menu consultant, franchise founder and thirty year veteran of the food service and catering industry, began her catering career in 1981 orchestrating posh weddings and extravagant soirees in south Florida. Later, George developed the first-ever breakfast and lunch food franchise concept, Wee-Bag-It Delivery Emporiums in Boca Raton. In 1990, she founded Catering by George, Inc. and relocated to Colorado following Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Stricken with Bacterial Meningitis, in 2009, she spent 28 days in a coma and survived sans her hearing and some toes. This hampered George's ability to continue with her lifelong passion but in an effort to turn lemons into lemon meringue pie, she started writing CATER$AVVY from her rehab bed. When asked to share the story of her journey in Speaking Your Truth Vol 3 “Courageous Stories from Inspiring Women” she had no way of knowing that the experience as a contributing author would spark a desire to write about her culinary career in an effort to help others succeed.

Now retired from the physical demands of catering, she consults for her youngest son, Zachary, in his own catering venture in Denver and is hard at work on two new books: " ‘CATERSAVVY COOKS’ - a four-color presentation of recipes, tablescapes, and buffet design from caterers the world over and ‘CATER$AVVY and Friends’ - shedding the spotlight on vendors and other talents who complete the full catering picture. The book will focus on what it takes to orchestrate weddings and events from the perspective of florists, photographers, DJ's and bands, bakers, venues and event planners, etc.